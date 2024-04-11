Tony Smith leaves Hull FC after dismal start to Super League season

TONY SMITH has left Hull FC after a dismal start to the 2024 Super League season.

The Black and Whites currently sit second bottom of the Super League ladder and crashed out of the Challenge Cup at the first time of asking, with Smith only inspiring one win from eight games.

Along with Smith’s exit, assistant coach Stanley Gene has also left his position at the MKM Stadium, whilst fellow assistant Simon Grix and head of emerging talent Francis Cummins will take over the head coaching reins on an interim basis.

It’s a bitter end for the veteran Australian, who only took the job at Hull ahead of the 2023 Super League season, but the club has endured its worst start to a season for 25 years in 2024.

