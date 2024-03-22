Tony Smith on Hull FC man’s link with Wakefield Trinity and why May 1 date is “nonsense”

HULL FC head coach Tony Smith has declared the May 1 date as “nonsense” in the world of rugby league.

May 1 is officially the time when those out of contract at the end of that season can talk to other clubs about potentially joining.

However, Smith has explained that agents do that kind of work all year round in a bid to get their players the best deal possible.

“I don’t think it’s relevant about what time of year it is, those deals get done before the allowed time,” Smith told BBC Humberside.

“It’s even talked about before a season starts so it’s nonsense having that date. All it does is put a focus on it.

“The agents talk about their own clients all year round. It’s just a crazy focus on that point in time.”

That response came after the Black and Whites head coach was asked about rumours linking Cam Scott with big-spending Wakefield Trinity, who are currently sat in the Championship following their Super League relegation last season.

Smith also had his say on that speculation, emphasising that cost could see Scott leave.

“We’ve had some talks. I know our CEO has talked to his agent.nIn terms of Cam, he’s a great kid and we’d love to have him and he’s great to work with.

“If we can afford him, we’ll keep him, but if he wants to go, he’ll go. That’s pretty much it.”

