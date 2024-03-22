Adam Swift reveals why he left Hull FC for Huddersfield Giants and his feelings about facing his former side for the first time

ADAM SWIFT was one of Hull FC’s best players during the 2023 Super League season, so when he departed for Huddersfield Giants ahead of the 2024 season, Black and Whites’ fans were gutted.

Swift registered 19 tries last year – the most he has done so in a Super League season as of yet – and he has taken that good form into life at the John Smith’s Stadium.

But, why did the winger make the move in the first place?

“It was a chance to move out of Hull and move back to St Helens to be nearer family with my two young kids,” Swift said.

“We are now nearer my parents and wife’s parents as well and my wife has restarted her life so to speak with her job back up and running. She is doing other things on the side as well.

“The transition was good, I’ve enjoyed every minute of every day so the transition has been smooth.”

Swift will go up against former employers for the first time in the Challenge Cup Sixth Round tomorrow – but he is treating it like just another game.

“I’m loving it here, I enjoyed last season with Hull and I think I’m carrying some of that form through to this season, though there is always room for improvement.

“Playing against your former side, it’s one of them where you can hype it up as much as you want but you can’t get lost in your emotion. It’s just another game at the end of the day.

“It’s nice to be playing them, it’ll be nice to see some of the boys and old friends down there but it’s business at the end of the day.”

