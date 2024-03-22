Championship broadcast deal appears dead in the water but one club could still have all home games covered in 2024

A Championship broadcast deal for 2024 appears dead in the water after yesterday’s vote saw the majority of clubs reject Premier Sports’ offer.

That offer would have seen every Championship fixture covered by the broadcaster, with the RFL and RL Commercial Board recommending the deal to the 14 second-tier clubs.

That being said, the RFL nor the RL Commercial Board could ‘force’ the deal on those clubs, with the clubs having to support it to ensure it was accepted.

Though it remains highly unlikely that the Championship will have any broadcast coverage in 2024 – the RL Commercial Board still needs to make the final decision – there is the hope that all of Toulouse Olympique home fixtures will be broadcast, League Express understands.

Those fixtures are in the pipeline to be broadcast on Super League Plus, League Express can reveal.

The launch of ‘Super League Plus’ came into being on January 23, with the platform offering rugby league fans the ability to watch every single game of next season’s competition – and without having a Sky Sports subscription.

In the UK and Republic of Ireland, domestic fans will be able to watch 106 Betfred Super League games live on the service, with the remaining 61 games to be made available delayed and on-demand.

Subscriptions for the service start at £19.99 per month or £129.99 annually, however selected content will be available as Pay-Per-View via Match Passes from £6.99 per game.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.