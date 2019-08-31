Tony Smith signs three-year contract with Hull KR

Hull Kingston Rovers have confirmed that their head coach Tony Smith has agreed a three-year contract with the club.

Having being brought in on an interim basis in June, Smith has now signed a contract to the end of 2022.

Commenting on the new deal, Smith said: “I initially came in to Rovers on a short-term basis with an open mind about the future. I’ve quickly bought into what this club and the people in and around it are about.

“I really get the supporters’ passion and desire for their club to do well. There’s great potential here and I’m committed to the vision of building something special.”

Owner Neil Hudgell added: “In Tony we have someone with a pedigree of building culture and success. With Tony at the helm of our club and a renewed focus on developing its own playing talent and stadium facilities, we stand the best chance of long-term sustained progress and growth.”