Top 10 Championship signings of the season so far

It’s been a while since we saw any rugby league and a while since anyone was able to leave their mark on the pitch.

But in a short space of time, several new signings made their mark in the Championship. Here are the top ten.

10. Dan Abram (Oldham)

In a desperately poor Rochdale side relegated last season, Abram was one who ended the year with a modicum of credit.

That earned him a move to newly-promoted Oldham and there, he has impressed early on.

His early-season form caught the eye as he put in an influential display as the Roughyeds won at Whitehaven. He was named man of the match and his performance earned what could prove to be a crucial victory in their quest for survival.

9. Rhys Curran (London Broncos)

His signing was seen as a good piece of business from the moment it was announced, and it’s a decision that has been justified fairly quick.

Curran, who boasts a ridiculous try-scoring record for a back-rower, has continued to add to his tally with three tries in his opening six games.

Still firmly one of the best players in the competition.

8. Jodie Broughton (Halifax)

It was a piece of recruitment that stood out when it was first revealed.

Four games in, Broughton has five tries, at a club where wingers haven’t been prolific in recent years.

A very good start.

7. Shane Grady (Widnes Vikings)

There was an element of scepticism when the Vikings announced the return of their hometown boy.

Grady had spent the majority of the previous campaign out with a serious ACL injury.

However, six games in, and any concerns have been erased. A string of impressive performances have followed and he’s scored three tries in six games.

6. Jy Hitchcox (Toulouse Olympique)

An off-season signing from Bradford, the winger has started well in his new surroundings.

That was enforced by a hat-trick in a victory over Whitehaven, a win that continued Toulouse’s unbeaten start to the season.

5. Greg Worthington (Featherstone Rovers)

It’s hardly a surprise to see the centre here.

A prolific Championship champion throughout his career, Worthington is now with Featherstone, who would like him to be a part of another successful side at this level.

He’s doing his bit, the Toronto loanee scored four tries on his 200th career appearance in victory over Swinton and has been typically consistent all year.

4. Josh Walters (London Bronc0s)

Walters is quickly emerging as one of the Championship’s best players.

Excellent for Featherstone last season before his season was ended by injury, he’s been superb for his new club so far.

Three tries in six games, as well as a man of the match display, have seen him set the capital alight.

3. Chris Annakin (Dewsbury Rams)

The surprise package of the Championship has been the Rams, and this man has played a tremendous role in that.

A hometown, boy, Annakin returned to the club from Wakefield and has added aggression, experience and some subtle skills that have completed refreshed the Rams pack.

They’re not getting on top of teams, playing with more intent and seeing out games where they lost late on last season. A superb piece of business.

2. Craig Hall (Featherstone Rovers)

Eyebrows were raised when Hull KR decided to part with Hall, who had scored 26 tries in 38 games for the Robins in his most recent spell.

Featherstone didn’t ask any questions; they got the deal done and have reaped the rewards.

Hall has navigated Fev to several wins, playing crucial roles in wins over Bradford and London amongst others.

1. Danny Addy (Leigh Centurions)

Perhaps not just the best signing, but the best player in the competition so far.

Addy has steered Leigh around the pitch superbly, acting as a decoy and a pivot that has allowed players around him to thrive.

At 29, he knows his way around the pitch, and he’s proven that in bucketloads in the early stages of the year.