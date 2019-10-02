Toronto given green light after Super League meeting

Toronto Wolfpack will be promoted to Super League if they win Saturday’s Championship Grand Final.

A Super League clubs meeting took place on Wednesday where it was confirmed the Wolfpack will be admitted to the top flight if they earn promotion.

Super League chief executive Robert Elstone had said in a media briefing last month they were still seeking assurances from the RFL regarding Toronto, just a few weeks before the Grand Final.

However, clubs were informed today that those assurances had been provided and they, as well as Featherstone, will be welcomed to the competition if they are promoted.

If the Wolfpack are victorious on Saturday they will not take the central distribution money they are entitled to. That will be instead be split between the other 11 clubs, with Super League keeping some to assist with their own endeavours.

An official statement is expected from Super League imminently.