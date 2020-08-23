Toronto takeover outcome still uncertain

The takeover of Toronto Wolfpack remains up in the air as the club looks to finalise a deal with new investors.

Officials were hoping that a new buyer would have been secured by the weekend, with one consortium showing increased intent in purchasing the club.

But a delay has stopped a deal being finalised, with the club’s staff informed on Friday evening that there was a hold-up in Canada.

There is pressure on the Wolfpack to complete a takeover, with Super League setting the club a deadline of August 31st to outline their plans for next season, should they wish to re-enter the competition.

However, League Express can reveal that there is a growing belief among Super League that the competition must include twelve teams next season, something that hugely works in Toronto’s favour.

At first, a majority were in favour of running with an 11-team competition, with Super League chief executive Robert Elstone among those to endorse the proposal.

However, as the conversation has developed more clubs are now favouring a 12-team competition, and ideally one that includes Toronto.

St Helens owner Eamonn McManus is among those in favour of Toronto’s return as he outlined in League Express last week.

However, that is dependent on Toronto completing a takeover and satisfying the conditions of re-entry outlined by Super League, which are thought to relate to financial viability and the club’s long-term prospects.

“We are working very hard and aggressively to see if we can present a new owner in the next week to ten days,” chairman Bob Hunter told PA earlier this week.

“We’re still working officially with three different groups, but one owner is getting closer to the top.

“We have been asked by Super League to make that presentation, along with a full set of financial supporting documents, to them by the end of this month and we’re still focused on that target date.

“Super League and the RFL would have to approve the owner and, if we can get over that hurdle, the Super League owners would have to support us coming back into Super League next year.

“I think we can meet the deadline.”

