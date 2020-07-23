Toronto Wolfpack to release Sonny Bill Williams to free Sydney Roosters return

Sonny Bill Williams’ return to the Sydney Roosters has moved a step close.

Toronto owner David Argyle has confirmed the club will release him from his contract to take up a deal with the NRL champions for the rest of the season.

SBW is signed to a two-year contract with the Wolfpack but Argyle says he will play for the club next season, despite the club being in a state of limbo as it stands.

“Fundamentally, all we’re doing is using loopholes that could be orchestrated to get around the intent,” David Argyle told Nine News Sydney.

“Sonny wants to play in the NRL for the remainder of the season and come back to the Wolfpack. How it’s done? it’s semantics.

“We’re not playing in 2020 but we are playing in 2021. I think it’s Sonny’s right and I think it’s great for the game that he showcases his talent and is able to present his persona in Australia while we’re not playing.”