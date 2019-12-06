Tough trip to Thornhill for Thatto!

BARLA National Cup holders Thatto Heath Crusaders, who also featured in the 2019 Kingstone Press National Conference League Grand Final, will travel to Thornhill in the first round of the 2020 Coral Challenge Cup.

The Crusaders will be keen to repeat last season’s success in the competition, when they reached the fifth round – beating Betfred League 1 North Wales Crusaders along the way – before slipping out to Thornhill’s Betfred Championship neighbours Dewsbury Rams.

Other eye-catching ties include the NCL’s Division One champions Pilkington Recs against Grand Final winners West Hull, and Underbank Rangers v Lock Lane in another Premier Division clash.

Featherstone Lions entertain West Bowling, and Skirlaugh are at home to Hunslet Club Parkside.

Other all-NCL pairings include Leigh Miners Rangers v Stanningley, Milford v Wigan St Judes, Siddal v Saddleworth Rangers and Wigan St Patricks against Dewsbury Moor Maroons.

London side West Warriors, meanwhile, are at Midlands outfit Sherwood Wolf Hunt and Bentley, who hosted last night’s draw, travel to the RAF.

The full draw is:

Barrow Island v Rhondda Outlaws

British Army v Oulton Raiders

Distington v Bedford Tigers

Edinburgh Eagles v Ashton Bears

Featherstone Lions v West Bowling

Great Britain Police v Torfaen Tigers

Ince Rose Bridge v East Hull

Leigh Miners Rangers v Stanningley

Milford v Wigan St Judes

Normanton Knights v Longhorns

Pilkington Recs v West Hull

RAF v Bentley

Rochdale Mayfield v London Chargers

Siddal v Saddleworth Rangers

Sherwood Wolf Hunt v West Warriors

Skirlaugh v Hunslet Club Parkside

Thornhill Trojans v Thatto Heath Crusaders

Underbank Rangers v Lock Lane

Upton v Jarrow Vikings

West Bank Bears v Royal Navy

Wigan St Patricks v Dewsbury Moor Maroons

York Acorn v Hammersmith Hills Hoists

Ties are to be played on the weekend of 11/12 January. The RFL will announce, shortly, which game is to be televised live by the BBC, who will continue their practice of recent years by covering the competition round-by-round.