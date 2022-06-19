Toulouse Olympique aim to use heat in red-hot France to their advantage in crucial home games

Flaming July will either fan the flames of a French renaissance for Toulouse Olympique or set fire to their Super League dreams.

The Olympians have four home games to save their season next month, punctuated by a trip to Newcastle to play Wakefield Trinity at Magic Weekend, and coach Sylvain Houles admits it is “now or never” if his side is to escape relegation.

Toulouse face a daunting trip to Wigan Warriors on Friday, then begin July against Hull KR, Wakefield (at Magic), Leeds, Salford and Hull FC over the following five weeks.

Houles is under no illusion as to how critical the fixtures are to the club’s future.

He said: “This is the most important month of the season for us and the run of home games will dictate how the season goes for us.”

France, like the UK, is experiencing heatwave conditions and, with the mercury rising to new heights next month, Houles is hoping the opposition will melt away in the furnace of Stade Ernest Wallon.

“We have to use everything to our advantage, we are a different team when we play at home,” he said.

“It’s going to be very hot for everyone but it is up to us as a team, and our supporters, to turn up the heat on the opposition.

“For the first time this year we can establish a settled routine. Unlike the Easter period when we played every four days, during July we will have between six and seven days between games, most of that here in France.

“Of course we will be going to Newcastle but apart from that we have no travel and recovery time to worry about.”

Houles admits that there are worries about 13 losses from 15 rounds and he is battling to keep the fear factor and frustration out of his players’ minds.

He added, “The squad is in good shape physically, for the first time this year we’ve got 29 fit players from our squad of 30.

“But mentally we’re not in as good shape because frustration has crept in. The players are finding it tough to deal with the defeats, particularly the ones where we have been so close and beaten right at the end of the match.

“We need to turn that frustration into winning form. We know we can do it, and the time is now.”

Meanwhile, former NRL and Leeds Rhinos prop Mitch Garbutt will leave Toulouse at the end of the season to take up a player/coach role at French Elite One side St Gaudens.

Garbutt told League Express: “It’s a bit early for me at 33 but I’m really looking forward to it.

“Until then I am focused like everyone else here on keeping Toulouse in Super League.”

