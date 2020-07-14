Toulouse chase Leigh star

Toulouse Olympique have set their sights on Leigh halfback Ben Reynolds.

League Express understands that the former Wakefield star has caught the attention of the French club and a decision on the player’s future is due this week.

Reynolds, 26, is currently enjoying his second stint with Leigh Centurions after signing with the Leythers for the end of the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Meanwhile, Toulouse have announced the re-signing of Johnathon Ford for the next two seasons.

Ford, who has represented Cook Islands internationally, will now play into his tenth year with Olympique.

“I am very happy to stay with Toulouse,” Ford said.

“I am here with the objective of being the best player, team-mate and best person possible, to continue this adventure. I thank all those who have made this possible.”

Ford, who has made 175 appearances for the club, scoring 49 tries, travelled to the south of France in 2011 after coming through the ranks with Sydney Roosters in the NRL.

Now nearly 31, he has been a key player for Toulouse for close to a decade and the Toulouse President, Bernard Sarrazain, was keen to keep him as an essential cog in the team.

“Johno is an essential part of our club and we are convinced that it is one of the keys to reaching the Super League,” he said.

“He is an exemplary professional, a very pleasant man, and we can only look forward to continuing with him.”