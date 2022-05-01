Toulouse Olympique chief on the impact Corey Norman will have on Super League strugglers

Toulouse Olympique’s battle at the bottom of Super League got worse at the weekend with a 48-12 humbling at Hull FC, but the French club’s chiefs are planning a Great Escape from relegation.

The top-flight’s newest team has had a torrid time so far in its debut season but Chief Executive Cedric Garcia told League Express to expect a turnaround in fortunes very soon.

“We knew it would be tough but the season is still there,” said Garcia.

“The mood is still good, we have lots of home games left and we’ve already played most of the top sides, so we’re confident we can pick up some wins.”

The acquisition of former NRL half-back Corey Norman could be the catalyst for a change in fortunes for the Olympians.

The 31-year-old Australian retired from the game at the end of last season after eleven seasons with Brisbane, Parramatta and St George. Toulouse are hoping he can relight the fire of Super League survival for the French club.

Garcia said, “Corey arrived on Thursday with a big smile on his face and he was very impressed when we showed him around.

“Sefa (Joseph) Paulo has been instrumental in us signing Corey as they are good friends after playing together at the Eels and he came to welcome him at the airport.

“We’re looking for leadership and composure on the pitch and I’m sure Corey will help us; he has got everything we need.

“His experience is huge and it’s our job to make sure he fits in well with the team, the club and the city. He has come with the right mind-set.”

Toulouse are still in recruitment-mode with prop-forwards the main target.

“We’re keeping our eyes open, we need someone up front,” added Garcia.

“We’ve got Corey now and at the end of May we should have Lattrell Schaumkel back, so we’ll be good in the backline.

“If there’s an opportunity for a frontrower we will go for it, but no more backs at this stage.”

Just one win so far this season, against St Helens at home, sees Toulouse rooted to the foot of the table and the next home game is against potential relegation rivals Wakefield Trinity which could be a crucial turning point in the season.

Garcia added, “It’s an important game but they all are. We don’t want to say it’s a ‘must-win’ because there are still 16 games to go and a lot of points available.

“We need the wins but it’s not the right state of mind to put so much pressure on one game; we play Wakefield again in the Magic Weekend so they are all important.

“Our season doesn’t depend on one game.”

Garcia said Tony Gigot missed the Hull match because of a niggling injury and a series of demanding games for the club captain.

He said, “Tony had an elbow strain during the Leeds game and he was completely worn out, having played all the Easter fixtures; he gave all he had on the field and maybe he was trying to compensate because we were missing Lucas Albert.

“It was too much to ask him to do the same again in a fourth game so the coaching staff decided not to risk him.”

