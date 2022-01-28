Toulouse Olympique appoint new captain following Johnathon Ford departure

Toulouse Olympique have appointed Tony Gigot as club captain for their Super League debut following the exit of Johnathon Ford.

Halfback Ford led Toulouse to promotion from the Championship last season but exited the club after a decade of service earlier this week, as a vaccination row threatens to derail their first campaign in the top-flight.

Fellow pivot Gigot, a former Lance Todd Trophy winner with Catalans Dragons who joined their French rivals last year, has now been appointed as Ford’s successor.

“Tony is a great rugby player who has grown up well and is respected by everyone within the club,” said Toulouse head coach Sylvain Houles.

“He has reached a very good level of maturity that will allow him to lead the team and achieve our objectives, including staying in Super League.”

Gigot will be assisted by another French international, the long-serving forward Maxime Puech, who has been named vice-captain for the coming season.

“Since his arrival at TO, we have been able to see over the years Max’s impact on the group and its leadership,” said Houles of Puech.

“He understands how to move the group forward together and his mental strength makes him the ideal choice to support Tony.”