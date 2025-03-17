Toulouse Olympique celebrate ‘best city in the world to visit’ tag

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE, who have had a weekend off due to the Challenge Cup, have been busy off the pitch, completing a new dual-registration agreement with Catalans Dragons and marking the fact that they play Rugby League in “the best city in the world to visit” according to a renowned worldwide survey.

The Olympians have again opted out of the Challenge Cup this year for financial reasons – but they do not use the break as a rest period.

“On the contrary,” said director of sport Cedric Garcia.

“If anything, we are even busier than usual when we have these weeks without games.

“Our renewed dual-registration with the Dragons is very important. Over the past few seasons we have benefited from a number of players from Perpignan lending a hand, including Matthieu Laguerre, Tiaki Chan and Damel Diakhate.”

The club had more reasons to be cheerful when Toulouse was voted ‘Best City In The World’ to visit by renowned travel magazine Lonely Planet.

Garcia added: “To receive such a prestigious worldwide award is a real honour for Toulouse.

“When you see the names of the other cities in the top ten, we can only be proud.

“I believe it represents a big asset for the Championship and Rugby League in general that one of our clubs is from a city regarded as the best in the world.”

Toulouse host Hunslet on Saturday, having gone third in the table by beating Bradford 36-4 at Stade Ernest Wallon.

It’s part of a double-header with the Lord Derby Coupe de France semi-final between Albi and Carcassonne.

Meanwhile Toulouse’s home game with Sheffield on Saturday, August 16 will take place elsewhere in the city at the Stade des Minimes.