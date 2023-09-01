Super League move for Dolphins centre Brenko Lee hits potential obstacle as three clubs eye up Australian

A Super League move for The Dolphins centre Brenko Lee has hit a potential obstacle as three clubs eye up the Australian.

Last month, League Express revealed that Catalans Dragons, Huddersfield Giants and Leeds Rhinos were all interested in potentially bringing in the blockbusting centre after an impressive debut season with The Dolphins.

Lee has made 13 appearances for the Queensland side in their inaugural year under head coach Wayne Bennett, but has been blighted by injuries during his NRL career so far.

Despite playing for six first-team NRL sides since debuting back in 2014, the 27-year-old has made less than 100 NRL appearances following spells with Canberra Raiders, Canterbury Bulldogs, Gold Coast Titans, Melbourne Storm, Brisbane Broncos and The Dolphins.

However, League Express understands that a potential move to Super League has hit a snag, with Lee’s injury history throwing up question marks about his ability to provide longevity for a club in the northern hemisphere.

A lot of the question marks surround injuries to his knees and nagging soft tissue problems that have seen the centre sidelined for a number of games in recent years.

There is no doubting the 27-year-old’s quality when out on the field, it is just getting him out there which could prove to be a stumbling block for Super League sides.

