Toulouse Olympique chief on futures of Sylvain Houles and Tony Gigot

Sylvain Houles is set to remain coach as Toulouse Olympique rebuild in the Championship in a bid to return to Super League for 2024.

The 41-year-old former France international, who had spells at Huddersfield, London, Dewsbury and Wakefield before hanging up his boots at Toulouse, has received the full backing of the club and a new contract is awaiting his signature.

Chief executive Cedric Garcia told League Express: “The owners and I want Sylvain on board.

“I am currently working on a plan that I hope will get approval from our coach and I am hoping he will say yes early this week.”

First item on the agenda for Houles will be discussions with club captain Tony Gigot about his future.

The 31-year-old former Catalans Dragons star’s contract contains a one-year extension option – but it isn’t clear whether it will be taken up after he fell out of favour over the closing stages of a campaign which ended in relegation from Super League.

Gigot declined to comment on the situation when approached by League Express.

Garcia explained: “We will be having discussions with Tony this week, but those discussions will begin with Sylvain, so we will see where we go from there.

“The club never stops. We are in the full process of rebuilding already so there will be no shut-down or break in our processes.”

Prop Harrison Hansen and second rower Maxime Stefani have both agreed contract extensions.

Garcia added: “Already we are on with the business of retention and recruitment.

“There will be some announcements this week and we will also be signing some new players. We’ve got a couple of done deals and we are also in really positive talks with others.”

