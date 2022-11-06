Toulouse Olympique coach happy with IMG’s vision for French clubs

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE coach Sylvain Houles says IMG’s French-friendly ‘re-imagining’ of European Rugby League, with relegation from the top flight scrapped, provided an additional incentive for him to remain in post.

The 41-year-old, who took his time over deciding his future in the wake of relegation from Super League before committing to a tenth season at the helm, had been vocal in his request for clarity from the game’s leaders about the inclusion of non-English and Welsh clubs.

“It was another factor in my decision-making,” noted Houles, who led Toulouse to promotion from the Championship in 2021 and is now aiming to repeat that feat two years on.

“You can see that the French teams in Perpignan (Catalans Dragons) and Toulouse are in the plan, and we’re just waiting on the criteria we need to fulfil.”

Under IMG’s blueprint, membership of the top tier will be decided on both on and off-field criteria.

Category A clubs are in the top tier, Category B in top tier when space is available and Category C in the second and third tier, with ongoing reviews.

“We need to know if we will be a Category A or B team and also the number of French players we will need to have on our teamsheets every week,” added Houles.

“I’m a big fan of increasing the number of homegrown players at the club.

“If we have the security of knowing we will remain in Super League, as long as we reach the criteria, we will be able to do it.

“The effect of not being relegated would have an instant impact upon our ability to bring through young French players.

“We’re not happy about being relegated from Super League, and nothing will change that, but there is plenty to look forward to in French Rugby League with the next World Cup being held here in 2025 and the appointment of French Federation chief Luc Lacoste to the vice-presidency of the International Rugby League organisation.

“Alongside the IMG announcements, there is a lot for us to be positive about, but there is a lot of hard work to be done before the benefits are felt.

“Being relegated hit us hard, both physically and mentally, so it won’t be easy to brush the effects off.

“But we have started with a fresh approach and a high energy aiming to get back into the top flight in the run up to 2025.”

