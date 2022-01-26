Toulouse Olympique confirm departure of star player

Super League newcomers Toulouse Olympique have confirmed the departure from the club of captain Johnathon Ford on the eve of the season.

Toulouse say in a statement that the star halfback has left “for family and personal reasons”.

The club are currently facing a vaccination row with players in their squad which threatens to derail the start of their first top-flight campaign.

Reports last week suggested that Mark Kheirallah and up to four other squad members could leave due to the mandate for all players in France to be vaccinated in order to play.

Ford is the first departure to be confirmed since, and is a huge blow to their hopes of survival in Super League.

The Australian has spent a decade at the club since joining from Sydney Roosters, playing 190 matches in total and scoring 53 tries.

Last year he was voted by League Express readers as the Championship Player of the Year, but having played a pivotal role in Toulouse’s promotion to Super League he will not be playing for them in the division.