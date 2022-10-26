Toulouse Olympique nail down centre following Super League relegation

TOULOUSE Olympique star Mathieu Jussaume has signed a new one-year deal with the French club following the club’s relegation from Super League.

Jussaume’s career at the Stade Ernest Wallon began when he joined the club’s renowned academy in 2017, where he continued to develop within the squad through to the first-team in 2019.

Bernard Sarrazain, the President of Toulouse Olympique, has spoken of his joy to keep Jussaume at the club: “I am above all happy to see that Mathieu continues to believe in our project. But I am also proud to continue this adventure which started at the Training Center, let’s hope he repeats his performances for the 2021 season while using the experience acquired in the Super League”

Jussaume himself shares a determination to reach the top flight once more, saying: “I love this club, I love the project, even if there are challenges, I would like to be part of the group that will bring the TO to the best European level.

On the international stage, he took part in the 2021 tour of the France A team and the Rugby World Cup in Australia.

Jussaume was injured during the traditional preparation match between Toulouse and the Catalans Dragons last January, fracturing his fibula but he made his Super League debut against Hull FC at the end of April. He then made 11 appearances for the rest of the 2022 season.