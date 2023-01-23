Toulouse Olympique reveal squad of just 19 players for 2023 Championship season

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE have revealed a squad of just 19 players ahead of their first season back in the Championship.

The French side earned a place in Super League for the first time ahead of the 2022 season, but were relegated at the first time of asking after finishing bottom of the top flight.

Now Toulouse have set about trying to implement changes to bring them back up to Super League after just one season in the second tier.

However, they will have to do so with just 19 players in their squad with head coach Sylvain Houles releasing the club’s squad numbers this afternoon.

Toulouse will of course be able to count on some players from the Catalans Dragons squad throughout the season given the dual-registration partnership between the two clubs, with Houles’ side also on the look out for new blood.

Here are the numbers in full:

1 Olly Ashall-Bott

2 Latrell Schaumkel

3 Reubenn Rennie

4 Mathieu Jussaume

5 Paul Marcon

6 Josh Ralph

7 Jake Shorrocks

8 Lambert Belmas

9 Calum Gahan

10 Harrison Hansen

11 Maxime Stefani

12 Dominique Peyroux

13 Anthony Marion

14 Eloi Pelissier

15 Sitaleki Akauola

15 Joe Bretherton

17 Hugo Pezet

18 Guy Armitage

19 Benjamin Laguerre