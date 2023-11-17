Toulouse Olympique sign Castleford Tigers target

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE have swooped for Castleford Tigers target James Roumanos.

Roumanos has been linked with the Tigers for months, but the Lebanon international had been left in limbo following Castleford filling their overseas quota spots.

Now, he has signed for Toulouse on a one-year deal.

With a significant background of 70 matches in the NSW Cup and a World Cup played with Lebanon, Roumanos is the second recruit of the year to join the French club after winger Paul Ulberg.

“James really fits the profile of the players we were looking for, a young international player who has notably worked with the NRL. He is a player who can play long minutes, a hard worker and who excels in all details of the game. We are delighted to have him with us and can’t wait to get to work,” Toulouse head coach Sylvain Houles said.

Meanwhile, Roumanos himself said: “I am very enthusiastic about the idea of ​​joining Toulouse. I’ve heard a lot of good things about the club and the city. I am very grateful to the TO for giving me this opportunity and I can’t wait to arrive and start working with the team.”

Roumanos was born in 1999 in the southwest suburbs of Sydney and made his first appearances in the New South Wales Cup with the Canterbury Bulldogs at the age of 18.

The following year he was recruited by the Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles, still in the NSW Cup, playing 14 matches before making his first appearance in the NRL with the Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles. In 2023, he signed with the Wests Tigers and had a full season with 24 matches played for one try scored.

Since his debut in 2019, James has also been called up to the Lebanese selection, he has played five matches including four during the last World Cup, with a defeat in the quarter-final against Australia.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.