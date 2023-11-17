Ex-Super League prop Pauli Pauli finds new club following York Knights exit

PAULI PAULI has a new club following his exit from the York Knights!

The 29-year-old adds both NRL and Super League experience to Championship new boys Doncaster after starting his career with Parramatta Eels later moving to Newcastle Knights before heading to the UK to represent Wakefield Trinity and Salford Red Devils.

“The signings Doncaster have made along with myself add a lot of experience which will be very important for the coming season,” he said.

“My game is based around being aggressive and I try and always put my best foot forward in the contact area of the game. I love the contact and hard parts of the game in the rucks and getting the team on the front foot.”

Pauli Pauli most recently turned out for Betfred Championship side York Knights in 2023 so has recent experience in the division the Dons will be challenging in throughout the 2024 campaign.

Pauli’s arrival continues the theme of adding proven quality and experience to the Dons squad as chief executive Carl Hall and head coach Richard Horne prepare for the step up in the Championship following promotion.

The Dons’ 2024 preparations continue in strong form with Pauli Pauli joining on a two-year deal in addition to Suaia Matagi, Craig Hall, Alex Sutcliffe, Reece Lyne and Luke Briscoe who are all already through the door.

