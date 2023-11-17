Ex-Wakefield Trinity boss Willie Poching finds two new roles as former Super League head coach waits for full-time coaching job

EX-WAKEFIELD TRINITY boss Willie Poching has found two new roles with the former Super League head coach currently waiting on a full-time coaching role.

Poching left the UK midway through 2023 after leaving his post as Wakefield boss at the end of the 2022 Super League – despite keeping the West Yorkshire club in Super League.

Of course, Trinity’s demise in 2023 was well documented with Poching leaving the country after over two decades as a player and a coach.

Since then, the 50-year-old has been with the Samoa rugby league cap for the Pacific Championships, but he has also found two new roles in the media.

League Express can reveal that Poching is commentating Down Under for Sky as well as hosting a weekly radio show. That radio show is on a Pacific Island radio station here, called Pacific Grandstand which airs on Saturday mornings.

In terms of coaching, Poching is waiting on a full-time role once his time with the Samoa camp is finished.

The 50-year-old made 74 appearances for Trinity between 1999 and 2001 before leaving for West Yorkshire rivals Leeds Rhinos ahead of the 2002 Super League season.

At Headingley, Poching made 149 appearances before turning his hand to coaching.

Whilst Willie is currently back home, son Kobe is on the books of Willie’s former side Wakefield, with the halfback highly thought of at Belle Vue.

