Toulouse Olympique sign former Catalans captain Remi Casty

Toulouse Olympique have made another statement signing in the shape of France international Remi Casty.

The veteran prop was a free agent following his surprise release from Catalans and has now linked up with the Championship side for the 2021 campaign.

The 35-year-old has made over 350 career appearances and featured in the 2018 Super League Dream Team.

“I’m just happy to have signed for Toulouse Olympique and excited about our mission,” he said.

“No French club has managed to get into the Super League, and participating in that would be fantastic, for the club but also for the XIII in general.”

He joins the likes of Dom Peyroux and Joseph Paulo in signing for the French club.