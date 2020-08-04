Toulouse Olympique sign Niue international

Toulouse Olympique have completed the signing of Latrell Schaumkel for the 2021 season.

The outside back has been a standout star in the French Elite Championship competition for Villeneuve, scoring an impressive 13 tries in 11 games.

A Niue international, Schaumkel, 26, previously played in Australia for North Sydney Bears and Newtown Jets.

“I would like to thank Toulouse Olympique for giving me the opportunity to continue the evolution of my sporting career,” he said.

“I am very excited and looking forward to joining the club.”

He is the club’s second confirmed signing ahead of 2021, joining Mitch Garbutt in making the move to the club.