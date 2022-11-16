Toulouse Olympique snap up former Salford Red Devils and Warrington Wolves forward

TOULOUSE Olympique have snapped up a former Salford Red Devils and Warrington Wolves forward as the French club builds for the 2023 Championship season.

That forward is Sitaleki Akauola, who spent four seasons with Warrington, playing 68 games and scoring six tries before signing for Salford ahead of the 2022 season.

At the Red Devils, Akauola played 19 times, but he has now signed for Toulouse who were relegated from Super League in 2022.

The President of Toulouse Olympique, Bernard Sarrazain, cannot wait to see Akauola in action: “He’s an excellent recruit! I think any ambitious team wants to play with Sitaleki in their ranks. He brings all his power and experience, which will benefit the team. I thank the leaders of Salford for allowing Sita to join us.

Akauola himself cannot wait to get started with the French club in a bid to help Toulouse earn promotion in 2023: “My family and I are very excited and grateful to begin this new adventure. I can’t wait to meet all the staff, the behind-the-scenes team and the new group of boys I’ll be able to take to the field with. I can’t wait to get started and I’m ready for a great year.