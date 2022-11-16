Warrington Wolves’ big signing leaves former club desperate for new recruits

WARRINGTON Wolves’ new signing Josh McGuire has left his former club desperate for new recruits.

McGuire, who has joined the Wolves ahead of the 2023 Super League season, has left St George Illawarra Dragons after 27 appearances and two seasons at the club.

However, in doing so, it has left St George desperate for new blood, with his departure not the only one out of the struggling club.

Daniel Alvaro left for Toulouse Olympique midway through 2022 whilst Tariq Sims has signed for Melbourne Storm, Jack Gosiewski for the North Queensland Cowboys and Poasa Faamausili for the Dolphins.

Add into the mix the release of George Burgess, the retirement of Andrew McCullough as well as the continuing link of Aaron Woods with Wests Tigers and the Dragons are in a panic.

In terms of incoming recruits, only Zane Musgrove has bolstered Anthony Griffin’s ranks having signed from the Tigers, but St George are still in need of more pack men.

Warrington, meanwhile, have recruited heavily in that department after falling short in the pack during 2022 with McGuire being joined by Paul Vaughan, Sam Kasiano and Gil Dudson whilst Thomas Mikaele already joined the Wolves last season.

Matt Dufty and Matty Nicholson also signed on the dotted line for Warrington during 2022 with Warrington boss Daryl Powell determined to improve things going forward.