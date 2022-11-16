Rugby League World Cup Final referees announced as Chris Kendall gets major role

THE Rugby League World Cup Final referees have been announced for the men’s and women’s showpiece event at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon as well as the Wheelchair Final on Friday night.

Former Super League referee Ashley Klein will referee the men’s game between Australia and Samoa whilst Belinda Sharpe will officiate New Zealand’s clash against Australia.

Ollie Cruickshank and Laurent Abrial will serve as attack and defence referees respectively with David Butler and David Roig in-goal officials. Steve Hewson will be reserve official.

Sharpe will be supported by Wyatt Raymond and Darian Furner as touch judges with reserve referee Kasey Badger and video referee Adam Gee.

Klein will then be the man in the middle for the men’s final later on Saturday afternoon with Jack Smith and Warren Turley the touch judges and Chris Kendall the video referee.