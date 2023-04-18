Wakefield Trinity’s overseas signing reveals desire to stay at Super League club after explaining reasons for joining

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have not exactly had the best of starts to a Super League season in 2023.

With nine losses from nine games, with Wakefield failing to score in five of those fixtures, the West Yorkshire side sits bottom of the Super League table.

However, for new overseas recruit Renouf Atoni, it has been an enjoyable experience so far after joining from the Sydney Roosters without playing a game.

“I’m enjoying my time here so far,” Atoni told League Express.

“The team, club and the community are all very welcoming and I’m looking forward to exploring more of the city and country when I get the time.

“I came for the opportunity, I understand that Wakefield haven’t been up there in the past few years but it would be great to do good things for this club.

“Obviously it hasn’t been the best start to the season but I am hoping we can turn things around as soon as possible.

“It’s obviously not ideal, but hopefully a bit of adversity can help bring the best out of us as a team.”

Upon signing for Trinity, Atoni revealed there were chats elsewhere, but nothing concrete as he outlines his desire to stay for the second year of his contract which has an option for that second season to be triggered.

“No official offers were made before I joined Wakefield. There was just a lot of chat here and there.

“I would like to trigger the option for me to stay for my second year, I’m loving it.”

Atoni, of course, has big shoes to fill following the departure of club legends Tinirau Arona and David Fifita, but the 27-year-old has settled in at Belle Vue.

Now, attention will turn to rectifying the current on-field issues Wakefield are struggling with.