Toulouse Olympique star released from contract with club

Toulouse Olympique have announced the release of centre Junior Vaivai with immediate effect.

Vaivai, 32, joined the club from Hull KR in 2019 and helped them achieve promotion to Super League for the first time last season.

The USA international has played five times this year, with his last appearance for the French outfit coming in defeat at Hull FC at the end of April.

Toulouse won their second match in Super League against Wakefield Trinity last week, but remain bottom of the table heading into Friday’s match at Huddersfield Giants.