Toulouse open Championship playoffs with victory over York

Toulouse Olympique opened this season’s Championship Playoffs with a convincing 44-6 victory over York City Knights at the Stade Ernest Angeles this afternoon in the Qualifying Final.

Olympique led throughout from the moment on three minutes when fullback Mark Kheirallah knocked over a penalty to the final minute of the game, when Stan Robin shot over for a try to complete the scoring, with Kheirallah hitting the post with his conversion attempt.

In between, they scored tries from Paul Marcon, two more from Kheirallah and one from Gavin Marguerite before half-time, with Kheirallah converting both his own scores.

York’s only reply was a try in the corner from winger Matt Chilton, expertly converted by Connor Robinson for a 22-6 scoreline at half-time.

In the second half Olympique scored four more tries at regular intervals from Anthony Marion, Mathieu Jussaume, Johnnathan Ford and Robin, with Kheirallah converting the first three, for a victory that will send them to Toronto next weekend for the second semi-final on Sunday.

A full report and photographs from this game will feature in Monday’s issue of League Express.