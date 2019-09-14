John Bateman’s late winner secures big win for Canberra over Melbourne

John Bateman scored a minute from time to secure Canberra Raiders a stunning 12-10 victory over Minor Premiers Melbourne Storm.

The Green Machine trailed heading into the closing two minutes, but the Englishman crossed after running a good line to secure the Raiders a superb victory in the NRL Finals.

Victory booked Canberra their place in the NRL Prelim Final, meaning Bateman and Canberra’s English contingent are just one victory away from the NRL Grand Final.

Bailey Simonsson scored in the opening five minutes, meaning they were 6-2 ahead at half-time.

But the Storm hit back shortly after the break through Suliasi Vunivalu, before Cameron Smith kicked two penalty goals to establish a four-point lead.

But Bateman delivered the goods in the final minute to secure Canberra the win.