Super League Dream Team revealed

Five St Helens players have been selected in the Dream Team.

Lachlan Coote, Tommy Makinson, Kevin Naiqama, Luke Thompson and Morgan Knowles have all been named in the team following their dominant season.

Six clubs are represented in total, with Warrington, Leeds and Salford all featuring two players.

Super League CEO Robert Elstone said: “It’s a stellar line-up and a team that highlights many of our modern-day greats.

“The Dream Team tells the story of the Super League season and this has perhaps been the best ever.

“We’ve seen the dominance of a brilliant St Helens, the emerging challenge from Salford Red Devils and a spread of talent from other clubs which has underlined the competitiveness and unpredictability of the league.

“Not surprisingly it has also got fans talking – and arguing – and with so many great options, it’s made for some healthy debate.

“Congratulations to all those selected. It’s well-deserved.”

Chairman of the Man of Steel panel, Ellery Hanley added: “Each and every one of these players is a credit to the 2019 Super League season.

“Their consistently high performances throughout the year backs up their credentials as worthy members of the Dream Team.

“As we head into the play-offs I’m sure some of these players will once again step up to dominate games for their sides and put them on the course for Old Trafford and the biggest night in Super League. Congratulations to them all.”

2019 Super League Dream Team

1 Lachlan Coote

2 Tommy Makinson

3 Kevin Naiqama

4 Konrad Hurrell

5 Ash Handley

6 Blake Austin

7 Jackson Hastings

8 Liam Watts

9 Daryl Clark

10 Luke Thompson

11 Josh Jones

12 Liam Farrell

13 Morgan Knowles