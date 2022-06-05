Toulouse Olympique boss pledges “lots of blood, sweat and tears” in relegation fight

Toulouse Olympique are going to have to give blood, sweat and tears to stay in Super League, according to coach Sylvain Houles.

Houles said he was “extremely proud” of his players after a battling display in Saturday’s 28-14 home defeat to St Helens.

The Olympians suffered a sickening double head-clash in the first half with prop forwards Daniel Alvaro and Harrison Hansen leaving the field both bleeding heavily.

Hansen later returned to score a try but Alvaro’s injuries were too serious to continue.

Coach Houles told League Express: “It was a sickener so early in the game and it really disrupted our plans.

“In the second half, Harrison had a cracking game but we had to keep Daniel out of it because he was badly cut although he should be fine after he receives stiches and treatment.

“It’s an absolute credit to H (Hansen), he won’t be happy when I say this but he’s an older man now. But when he comes onto the field, he gives absolutely everything and after that knock he turns back up, still bleeding and he scores a great try for us.

“He gets up time after time and makes the tackles and he’s a great leader on the pitch and in the changing room.

“The head clash forced us to change our plans but these things happen in games and you must deal with it.

“There will be lots of blood, sweat and tears before the season is over.”

Houles was disappointed with the defeat but he remains confident that his side can still escape relegation this year, despite being rooted to the bottom of the Super League table since day one.

He added, “This hasn’t affected our confidence in our abilities, if anything it has proved even more that we are a good side and we are improving all the time.

“To finish 14-points different to Saints, I will take it any day, they are the benchmark for everyone else.

“Guy Armitage will be fit for our next game against Castleford, our captain Tony Gigot needed a bit of time to look after himself but he will be selectable too.

“We’ve got some sore bodies after today but nothing serious to report so we should be in good shape for the weekend.”

