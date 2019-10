Jy Hitchcox has completed a move to Toulouse Olympique.

The winger’s departure from Bradford was announced yesterday, facilitating the move across to France.

A former NRL and Super League winger, the 30-year-old will add further quality to Sylvain Houles’ side in 2020.

“I’m looking forward to joining Toulouse Olympique and its spectacular game focused on the outdoors,” he said.

“It suits me well and I want to play an important role in realising the objective of the Club, the Super League.”