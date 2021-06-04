Toulouse versus Bradford is a no go

UNBEATEN Championship leaders Toulouse’s home game against in-form Bradford, scheduled for Saturday, June 19, has been cancelled, the RFL have confirmed.

France remains on the UK government’s updated amber list, which means anyone returning from there must isolate for at least five days.

In line with the RFL Board’s previous decision, part-time teams are not required to play in France due to the impact on jobs outside Rugby League.

The fixture cannot be rearranged as there are no available slots.

If France is on the UK government’s green list by the weekend of July 17/18, Toulouse will host Featherstone – unless Rovers reach the 1895 Cup final, in which case Newcastle will visit.

Toulouse, coached by Sylvain Houles, above, have yet to play at home this year. As a full-time club, London Broncos were due to visit in April, but decided against travelling, therefore forfeiting the fixture.

The Super League hopefuls continue to fulfil away matches – they have a trip to Dewsbury a week on Sunday, June 13 – with their players required to quarantine (other than for training) for seven days on their return to France.

Toulouse have also played two ‘home’ games, against Swinton and Widnes, in the UK.

Clubs agreed prior to the season to contest the Championship on a points percentage basis due to the threat of postponements and cancellations because of Covid.

Points percentage is calculated by the number of matches won, divided by the number of matches played, multiplied by 50.

While clubs are required to have played 70 per cent of their scheduled fixtures to be eligible for the play-offs, the RFL Board previously ruled that Toulouse matches postponed as a result of the current quarantine regulations will not count as postponed for either Toulouse or their opponents.

In this case, neither Toulouse nor Bradford will be penalised for circumstances beyond their control.

In making this decision, the Board noted that French Government quarantine regulations make it unreasonable to require Toulouse to play any more away matches.