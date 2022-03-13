Willie Poching implores Wakefield Trinity to show their best side on Channel 4

Willie Poching wants his Wakefield Trinity team to put their best foot forward for a free-to-air television audience this Saturday when they play Warrington Wolves on Channel 4.

Wakefield finally got their season up and running at the fifth attempt on Friday night, seeing off promoted Toulouse Olympique.

Next up is a trip to the Halliwell Jones Stadium for Channel 4’s third live fixture of the season, which will again be in a Saturday 12.30pm slot.

Poching hopes that Trinity can build on their first Super League victory of the year and show a more confident side at Warrington.

“It’s about getting back to it on Monday; we’ll refocus and learn the lessons from (last week), which there are plenty of, then put our attention onto the next one,” said Poching.

“I’m looking forward to a trip over there, an early start Saturday morning, with an opportunity to showcase what we’re really about.”

Poching hopes to have Jordan Crowther available after the forward missed the Toulouse game with a minor thigh issue, while captain Jacob Miller could return if he passes concussion protocols.

Max Jowitt will remain suspended as Morgan Escaré fills in at fullback on a two-week loan from Salford Red Devils, and the Trinity coach was pleased with how the Frenchman performed against Toulouse at short notice.

“He came and joined us on our captain’s run day,” he said.

“I was conscious when I had him in the office and tried to talk him through the game plan and as much of the playbook as I could to get him up to speed, not to give him information overload.

“(I wanted) just to get him out on the field, train and let him be him, and get Mason (Lino) and Brad Walker to talk to him and help him out on the field.

“For someone who had only come in for one session, I thought he was pretty good and he’ll learn a bit more about our systems and what we expect of him over the next couple of days.

“It’s nice that we’re able to have a fullback; there were some other options that we were looking at but neither would have been a fullback coming internally. Shifting people around wouldn’t have been ideal.

“Morgan added some spice to us. He came up with some good kicks to get us repeat sets, was busy around the field, and he’s got another week with us and we’ll see how that goes.”

