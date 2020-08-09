Trinity issue statement on BLM stance

Wakefield Trinity coach Chris Chester says his players wanted more knowledge about the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement before deciding to take the knee prior to Super League matches.

Trinity’s players remained standing together while Wigan’s players took part in the symbolic act that shows support for the movement.

When asked about his team’s decision to stand, Chester explained: “We had a chat during the week; we were led by the captain (Jacob Miller) and we just felt that as a group we needed some education on what the Black Lives Matter movement is.

“That’s the reason we came up with what we did. I’ve been in dialogue with Alex Simmonds quite a bit over the last couple of days and we just felt we needed a bit more education on what it was about.

“It’s a decision supported by myself as a coach, (CEO) Michael Carter and the rest of the people at the club.”

Before the game, Wakefield released a statement saying that the club does not tolerate racism.

“Everyone at Wakefield Trinity fully supports all measures and messages devoted to improving equality, diversity and inclusion, and we will confront racism, not only in Rugby League but in society,” it said.

“How the players show that support before today’s match is down to personal choice. They should not be vilified for that personal choice.

“Wakefield Trinity endorses the important message that black lives matter. For us, this is about people, not politics.

“The club will not tolerate any racism within its ranks, and the board, players and staff are totally united on that.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.