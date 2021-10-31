Trinity seek home heroes to bolster squad

Wakefield Trinity are likely to carry on buying British as they build for the new season under Willie Poching.

Trinity have already signed Warrington winger Tom Lineham (pictured), versatile Huddersfield back Lee Gaskell, Leigh hooker Liam Hood and London Broncos prop Sadiq Adebiyi.

They will join a squad already including the likes of ex-Tonga centre Bill Tupou, Samoa halfback Mason Lino, Cook Islands forward Tinirau Arona and Australian pack men David Fifita and Kelepi Tanginoa, who played for the Combined Nations All Stars against England this year.

Wakefield want to add to that player pool, but plan to shop around carefully and focus on the home market.

“Every club has probably got hung up on overseas signings and are prepared to throw things at them – houses, cars or covering visa costs. That has become a massive cost in itself,” said Trinity chief executive Michael Carter.

“Ideally, I would like to find English-born players who will complement our squad, although they are thin on the ground.”

Since fifth-placed finishes in both 2017 and 2018, Wakefield have been ninth and, for the last two seasons running, tenth.

“In some years, we were getting extraordinary value out of our squad,” said Carter in a Yorkshire Post interview.

“It has slipped for different reasons over the last few years.

“We have got to get back to that because it is the way this club will get the most success it can.

“You need your best players firing on the pitch more weeks than not. For many reasons, that hasn’t happened as much as we would have liked over the last two-and-a-half years.”

Poching got the coach’s job after guiding Wakefield to five wins from their last seven matches of the Super League season following the departure of Chris Chester.

