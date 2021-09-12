Trinity star’s season over

Wakefield Trinity winger Tom Johnstone’s season appears to be over after the talented 26-year-old suffered another concussion at the Magic Weekend.

The England international, whose career has been punctuated by injuries and concussion setbacks, was forced off during Trinity’s win over Huddersfield Giants.

Johnstone, who score one of his side’s five tries in the 32-18 St James’ Park success, missed the follow-up fixture at Leigh Centurions on Sunday, which saw Trinity suffer a 26-18 reversal.

And he’s unlikely to make Friday’s final clash of the campaign at home to Hull FC as he recovers from a third concussion in six months.

Johnstone was ruled out for two months following his second concussion of the year against Catalans Dragons in April and needed to see a neurosurgeon.

He also had knee surgery, having had previous procedures on both joints.

“He is a big loss. He’s been playing really well and it’s unfortunate he’s got another head injury,” said interim coach Willie Poching, who gained his fourth win in five games against Huddersfield.

“We will try to monitor it and his health is first and foremost in our thoughts and our concerns.

“We pulled him out for the Leigh game and it’s likely the rest of the season, considering we’ve only got short turnarounds.”

Poching added: “Tom has had a couple of big incidents. He is moving fine and saying he has not got any symptoms, which is a lot different to earlier in the year when he was in a pretty bad way.

“But because he was like that and he has had another concussion, it’s not like a leg break or any other injury where you visually see it.

“It could have some long-term effects if we don’t treat it well and do the right thing by him.”

Poching, meanwhile, praised Johnstone’s fellow winger Lee Kershaw after he impressed against Huddersfield.

“He is finding some consistency and getting into highlight reels. I think they have made him an offer (of a contract extension),” he said of the 22-year-old club Academy product.

Cook Islands international prop Tinirau Arona was available against Leigh after recovering from Covid.

