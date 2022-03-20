Wakefield Trinity weighing up longer stay for Salford Red Devils’ Morgan Escaré

Wakefield Trinity are considering bringing Morgan Escaré back to the club after his two-week loan came to an end.

The fullback, who had a previous loan spell at Wakefield in 2019, was brought in on a two-week loan from Salford Red Devils to cover the length of suspension for Trinity first-choice fullback Max Jowitt.

Escaré played an influential role in getting Willie Poching’s side their first win of the season against Toulouse Olympique, and then scored the final try on Saturday as Wakefield backed that up with a brilliant victory at Warrington Wolves.

The Frenchman will now return to Salford, but Poching has not ruled out a return in future, after the next couple of weeks’ matches when Escaré would have been unlikely to play anyway in the Challenge Cup and then against his parent club.

“We’ll speak about it early next week,” said Poching.

“With the Cup round coming up and then Salford the week after, he was never going to play in those two games.

“But he’s been fantastic and I thank him publicly for what he’s done for us. He’s filled a gap when we needed someone.

“It was great to see him score that try at the end; it was a bit of a reward.

“He’s been good in the two games without having done any pre-season with us, without having done any really work tactically or technically with us.

“He’s just jumped in, put his hand up and done a good job. I’m grateful to him for what he’s done.

“He’d be a nice fit for our group. He’s a good lad who’s worked hard.”

Another try-scorer in their win at Warrington was Matty Ashurst, who was celebrating his 150th appearance for the club.

Poching praised the influence of the backrower, who has been at Wakefield since 2015 and was named in the Super League Dream Team in 2018.

“Some of his efforts might go unnoticed by people outside our circle but not anybody within, and he’s done that 150 times for this club,” said the Trinity coach.

“It was great to be able to present him with the jersey, with his family present to celebrate a milestone that is well deserved. He’s been a great servant to this club.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.