Tsang steps up at London

Tom Tsang says a 14-day gap between matches will help him get to grips with his new interim coaching role at London Broncos.

The former Coventry Bears coach has taken the reins until the end of the season following the departure of Danny Ward after three-and-a-half seasons at the helm.

It’s only seven weeks since Tsang stepped up to assist Ward after Jamie Langley left to join the coaching staff at rugby union club Sale Sharks.

The ex-Huddersfield junior and Great Britain Universities player, 36, became the Broncos Academy coach in 2019 after eight years at Coventry.

Tsang’s first match was at home to York, and preparations are now underway for the visit of Widnes to Ealing Trailfinders on Sunday week, July 25.

“Last week was busy, because Danny leaving was unexpected, and it was a case of trying to stabilise the situation and keep everything as close to normal as possible,” he said.

“This next fortnight will be useful in getting some organisation and structures in place, but there won’t be any radical changes.

“Danny brought me to the Broncos and he has been a real mentor as well as a friend. I have learned a lot in a short time, and I’m looking forward to the challenge ahead.

“We’ve got a squad full of talented and exciting players, and the goal remains exactly as it was at the start of the season – promotion back to Super League.”

That was achieved in 2018 by former Great Britain prop Ward, who played for the club when they were known as Harlequins, as well as Leeds, Castleford and Hull KR.

He was nominated for Super League Coach of the Year after his side produced some stand-out results before being relegated on the final day of the following season.

The 41-year-old had told Broncos owner David Hughes he would not be renewing his contract at the end of the season in order to “explore other opportunities”.

The pair then mutually agreed to part ways with immediate effect, ending the former Great Britain assistant coach’s 14-year link with the club.

After ending his playing career with a four-year, 100-plus games stint in the capital, he joined the coaching staff, taking charge of the Academy in 2014.

He spent two years as assistant to coach Andrew Henderson before replacing the Australian when he became Steve Price’s right-hand man at Warrington.

Ward said: “I have some amazing memories and will never forget that special day in Toronto and also coaching the junior sides and seeing our exceptional young talent progress.

“I look forward to watching from a distance the club going on to achieve some great things.”

Hughes said: “Following a lot of reflection, we agreed now is the best time for both the club and Danny to take a new approach. We are all positive about the future.”

