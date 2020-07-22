Tuilagi makes cross-code move to rugby league

Elite 1 side Carcassone have completed the signing of rugby union international Vavae Tuilagi.

Tuilagi, a member of the famous family featuring former St Helens and Halifax great Fereti and England rugby union star Manu, has joined Carcassone for the upcoming season.

A Samoa international in the 15-man game, Tuilagi, 32, has spent the last seven years playing for Carcassone’s rugby union side.

But he has now switched codes and will join Mickael Simon at the club next season after he announced he would leave Catalans at the end of the season.