TV details for World Club Challenge as well as St Helens’ ‘Pre-Season Challenge’ against NRL side

SKY SPORTS are set to show the World Club Challenge between reigning Super League champions St Helens and NRL premiers Penrith Panthers as well as Saints’ ‘Pre-Season Challenge’ against NRL side, St George Illawarra Dragons.

This year’s World Club Challenge will take place at the Panthers’ BlueBet Stadium with kick off at 7am UK time. It will be shown live on Sky Sports Arena.

Saints, who will be led by new head coach Paul Wellens for the first time, will also take on St George Illawarra Dragons as part of the NRL Pre-Season Challenge and that match will be shown live on Sky Sports Arena on Saturday, February 11, with kick off at 9am.

This is the rest of Sky’s schedule for the NRL Pre-Season:

Thursday, February 9: New Zealand Warriors vs Wests Tigers (7am).

Friday, February 10: Newcastle Knights vs Cronulla Sharks (7am), South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Manly Sea Eagles (9am).

Saturday, February 11: Aotearoa NZ Maori Wahine Toa All Stars vs Australian Indigenous Women’s All Stars (2.30am), Aotearoa NZ Maori Tane All Stars vs Australian Indigenous Men’s All Stars (4.40am), Parramatta Eels vs Penrith Panthers (7am), St George Illawarra Dragons vs St Helens (9am).

Sunday, February 12: Melbourne Storm vs Sydney Roosters (Sky Sports Mix, 2.30am), Canberra Raiders vs Canterbury Bulldogs (Sky Sports Mix, 4.30am), North Queensland Cowboys vs Dolphins (7am), Brisbane Broncos vs Gold Coast Titans (9am).

Friday, February 17: Charity Shield – St George Illawarra Dragons vs South Sydney Rabbitohs (4.30am), Newcastle Knights vs Parramatta Eels (6.55am), Sydney Roosters vs Manly Sea Eagles (9am).

Saturday, February 18: Wests Tigers vs Canberra Raiders (Sky Sports Mix, 3.55am), WORLD CLUB CHALLENGE – PENRITH PANTHERS VS ST HELENS (7am), Brisbane Broncos vs North Queensland Cowboys (9.10am).

Sunday, February 19: New Zealand Warriors vs Melbourne Storm (Sky Sports Mix, 1.50am), Canterbury Bulldogs vs Cronulla Sharks (6am), Dolphins vs Canberra Raiders (8.05am).