Leigh linked with Kiwi star as Hanley signs

LEIGH LEOPARDS have signed Wigan fullback or winger Umyla Hanley and are being linked with a bold move for New Zealand prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves as former Australia winger Blake Ferguson, whose departure has created financial wriggle room, looks set to line up for New South Wales minnows Thirlmere Roosters.

Waerea-Hargreaves was part of the Kiwis’ squad at the World Cup, playing in the 48-10 group-game victory over Ireland at Headingley, after making 20 appearances for Sydney Roosters last season.

The Rotorua-born 33-year-old has been with the Chooks since 2010, helping them win three NRL titles, after starting at Manly Sea Eagles. He has made 280 outings at club level and played in 33 Tests for New Zealand, featuring in three World Cups, including the 2013 final, in which the Kiwis were beaten 34-2 by Australia at Old Trafford.

Now he could end up playing down the road at Leigh if suggestions by Yorkshire Live turn out to be correct.

Waerea-Hargreaves is under contract until the end of this year, having signed a long-term extension back in 2019, but the promoted Leopards are keen to hang on to their Super League status, and could test the water with a bid.

The powerful Ferguson was a big hit last season after joining in April following a stint with Japanese rugby union team NEC Green Rockets, which ended with a 29-day stint in prison following his arrest for cocaine possession.

The 32-year-old ex-Cronulla Sharks, Canberra Raiders, Roosters, Parramatta Eels and New South Wales star scored 21 tries in 17 games to help Adrian Lam’s side win both the 1895 Cup and Championship Grand Final.

But he returned to Australia in December for personal reasons, and is now set to turn out for NSW country club Thirlmere in the Group 6 competition.

Hanley, the 20-year-old son of former Bradford, Wigan, Leeds and Great Britain star Ellery, accompanied the new-look Leopards squad on a pre-season training trio to Lanzarote and has penned a one-year deal.

“His attitude and willingness to learn is first class. Umyla adds competition to our squad and in particular our backline,” said Leigh head of rugby Chris Chester.

Leigh have a home pre-season game against Leeds on Saturday (3pm) and the club has now released its squad numbers for 2023, with Hanley set to wear number 26.

Zak Hardaker will wear the number one shirt, while his former Leeds team-mate Tom Briscoe will wear the number two jersey and former Huddersfield Giants centre Ricky Leutele will wear number four. Joe Mellor and Lam’s son Lachlan will wear number six and seven respectively and former Warrington Wolves captain Jack Hughes has been given the number 12 jersey.

Two other new arrivals, Oliver Holmes and Gareth O’Brien, have been handed numbers 16 and 17 respectively.

Leopards squad numbers: 1 Zak Hardaker, 2 Tom Briscoe, 3 Ed Chamberlain, 4 Ricky Leutele, 5 Josh Charnley, 6 Joe Mellor, 7 Lachlan Lam, 8 Tom Amone, 9 Edwin Ipape, 10 Rob Mulhern, 11 Joe Wardle, 12 Jack Hughes, 13 John Asiata, 14 Ben Nakubuwai, 15 Ben Reynolds, 16 Oliver Holmes, 17 Gareth O’Brien, 18 Matty Davis, 19 Aaron Smith, 20 Keanan Brand, 21 Jacob Jones, 22 Tom Nisbet, 23 Jacob Gannon, 24 Kai O’Donnell, 25 Nathan Wilde, 26 Umyla Hanley

This article comes from this week’s issue of League Express. You can take out a subscription by going to https://www.totalrl.com/league-express/