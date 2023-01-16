Ex-England boss Eddie Jones takes up new major head coach role after being linked with rugby league

FORMER England national rugby union head coach Eddie Jones has returned to coaching barely months after being sacked as England boss.

Jones had been linked with a move to rugby league after expressing his love for NRL side South Sydney Rabbitohs whilst Super League sides Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors had been linked with his name in the past.

Now though, the Australian has returned to his native country to coach the nation on a five-year deal.

He will start with Australia at the end of January, with his contract covering two World Cups and the British and Irish Lions tour in 2025.

“It is a wonderful opportunity for me to be able to come home to Australia and lead my nation to a Rugby World Cup,” Jones said.

“It is going to be an immense period for Australian rugby – as a proud Australian, it is a great honour to be able to come home and lead the national team during these years.”