Twelve games set for air this weekend

Twelve Rugby League fixtures will be televised this weekend across the National Rugby League, Challenge Cup and Super League campaigns, with four different broadcasters airing games.

The NRL continues to roll on in round two, while Super League begins its maiden round. The Betfred Challenge Cup will host the second round just one week after the first.

Full Coverage Round-Up

Friday 26th March

9:05am [NRL] – South Sydney v Sydney Roosters [Arena]

6:00pm [SL] – St Helens v Salford Red Devils [Arena & Main Event]

8:15pm [SL] – Leigh Centurions v Wigan Warriors [Arena & Main Event]

Saturday 27th March

8:35am [NRL] – Parramatta Eels v Cronulla Sharks [Arena]

12:45pm [CC] – Featherstone Rovers v Batley Bulldogs [The Sportsman]

3:00pm [SL] – Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos [Arena & Main Event]

5:15pm [SL] – Catalans Dragons v Hull Kingston Rovers [Arena & Main Event]

Sunday 28th March

12:30pm [SL] – Hull FC v Huddersfield Giants [Arena & Main Event]

12:30pm [CC] – Swinton Lions v Oldham [BBC Sport]

2:30pm [CC] – London Broncos v York City Knights [BBC Sport]

2:45pm [SL] – Castleford Tigers v Warrington Wolves [Arena & Main Event]

5:00pm [CC] – Widnes Vikings v Whitehaven [The Sportsman]

NRL = National Rugby League, SL = Super League, CC = Challenge Cup