Two Challenge Cup fixtures confirmed for coverage on ViaPlay as St Helens and Halifax Panthers’ tie included

VIAPLAY will show Friday Night and Saturday Night action from the Sixth Round of the Betfred Challenge Cup next month.

On Friday May 19, the focus will be on a David v Goliath Cup-tie, as Halifax Panthers from the Championship host the Super League champions St Helens at The Shay – in a repeat of the famous 1987 Final at Wembley, won by Halifax, and the 2019 Semi Final, won by the Saints.

The following night, Viaplay will cover the clash between two teams who have reached Cup Finals in the last three years – Salford Red Devils and Huddersfield Giants.

Salford secured their first Wembley appearance since 1969 when they reached the 2020 Final – but will be doubly motivated to return this year, having lost to Leeds Rhinos at an empty stadium with their fans denied the opportunity to travel by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Huddersfield have made three Finals in the last 16 years but each has ended in defeat, most recently last summer when they lost to Wigan Warriors at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Giants are now coached by Ian Watson, who was in charge of Salford for their 2020 Wembley appearance.

Viaplay coverage, Betfred Challenge Cup Sixth Round

Friday May 19: Halifax Panthers v St Helens (745pm)

Saturday May 20: Salford Red Devils v Huddersfield Giants (730pm)