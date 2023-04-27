Rugby league fans predict how many Grade A clubs there will be in Super League following IMG plans

IMG’S proposals to ‘re-imagine’ rugby league have been voted through with almost a 90% majority.

That meeting of all 36 professional clubs took place at the home of the Huddersfield Giants a fortnight ago with all 12 Super League clubs giving the nod for the marketing giants’ proposals to go ahead.

Now of course it is up to IMG to confer with clubs about their potential gradings – with Super League clubs expected to be split between Grade A and Grade B – as preliminary grades will be given before the real thing comes into action for the 2025 season.

In terms of those top-flight clubs being given a Grade A, however, there has been much debate about who could be given the highest accolade possible.

With regards to rugby league fans, in general, you have been voting for how many you feel will be awarded a Grade A in the League Express.

Now the results are in.

For three Grade A clubs, the vote was 14.13% whilst four came in at the most popular with 27.66% of the vote.

Five clubs wasn’t far behind on 27.19% whilst six came in at 17.6% and seven at 13.41%.

Of course, clubs will now be given pointers from IMG to discuss how they can improve specific areas in order to achieve that higher status.

